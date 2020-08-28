IL Supreme Court Rules Face Coverings To Be Worn At All Times Inside the State’s Courthouses

The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order yesterday requiring all courthouses to require face coverings at all times inside the state’s courthouses.

The order says that judges, court staff, parties, attorneys, jurors, and witnesses should not enter any courthouse if they are not wearing a mask or covering, have flu-like symptoms, currently have been directed to quarantine or isolate, or reside or have regular close contact with a person subject to quarantine or isolation.

The court cited directly the Illinois Constitution’s authority given to the governor to declare a state of emergency in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus; and in the interests of the health and safety of all courts pursuant to March 17th.

The Supreme Court’s order also says that if a touchless thermometer is available to the courthouse, it should be used to temperature check all individuals entering the courthouse. The Supreme Court has also directed each courthouse to implement procedures when an individual is denied entry.

You can read the full order here.