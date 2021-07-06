IL Supreme Court Says Right To Speedy Trial Resumes Oct. 1

The right to a speedy trial will return in the state on October 1st.

State courthouses across Illinois may end social distancing measures immediately. The Illinois Supreme Court issued those two rulings last week that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those rules included suspending speedy trial deadlines, or the number of days after which defendants may demand prosecutors bring them to trial or charges are dropped.

Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke said in the ruling that the October 1st date was chosen so chief circuit judges had time to prepare for the massive influx of cases in some courthouses.

Decisions of whether or how to relax social distancing rules will be left up to local courts.