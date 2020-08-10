IL Supreme Court Stays Clay County Appearance For Pritzker, Orders Ruling

The Illinois Supreme Court has stayed a case ruling in Clay County Court that would have required Governor J.B. Pritzker to appear in person on Friday. In a filing today, the state’s highest court called the Clay County Circuit Court’s ruling on contempt of court “an unenforceable and nonappealable partial summary judgment.”

The governor has also asked the Illinois Supreme Court to exercise its supervisory authority to answer the underlying legal question raised by the case that was originally filed by State Representative Darren Bailey, which is whether or not the governor acted within the scope of his authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act and the Illinois Constitution’s rules regarding executive orders in response to disaster proclamations.

The filing also says that the court should expedite the motion and reverse the circuit court’s July 2nd ruling.

