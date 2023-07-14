IL Supreme Court to Announce Opinion on SAFE-T Act Cash Bail Case on Tuesday

The Illinois Supreme Court will announce its opinion in the SAFE-T Act case on Tuesday.

The Illinois Supreme Court made the announcement on Twitter that an opinion will be posted on its website around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Illinois was set to abolish cash bail on January 1st in accordance with the pre-trial fairness portion of the law. Over 60 state’s attorneys and county sheriffs filed suit to block the law from taking effect. The Illinois Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutionality of the law back in March.

The Illinois Constitution states all people shall be bailable by sufficient sureties. Justice Lisa Holder White said during the hearings back in March that previous changes to cash bail were made through constitutional amendments brought before the state’s voters. Voters in New Jersey and New Mexico had previously voted on a similar question for their state’s constitution.