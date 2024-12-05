IL Supreme Court To Choose Among 6 Nominees For 8th Circuit At-Large Vacancy

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White announced late yesterday the formation of a judicial screening committee for a vacancy on the bench in the 8th Judicial Circuit.

The Eighth Judicial Circuit is comprised of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike, and Schuyler counties.

The committee is being formed to screen 6 people who applied for a vacancy on the bench left as a result of Amy Lannerd’s election to the Fourth District Appellate Court last month. Under the Illinois Constitution, Lannerd’s vacancy will be filled by Supreme Court appointment.

Those under consideration for the position include assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois Timothy Bass of Springfield, Menard County State’s Attorney Gabriel Grosboll, Adams County chief public defender Jonathan Hoover, deputy general counsel with the Illinois Executive Ethics Commission Jennifer Winking of Quincy, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State’s Attorney Office Laura Keck, and associate judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Kevin Tippey.

After the committee receives public input, gathers information and interviews each applicant, it will report its findings to the Supreme Court of Illinois. The person appointed will serve as an at-large circuit judge until the first Monday in December following the November 2026 general election.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments concerning the applicants by U.S. mail to Eighth Judicial Screening Committee by mailing comments directly to the Adams County Courthouse or by email to smain@adamscountyil.gov. Comments must be in writing and received no later than 5 p.m. on December 18th.