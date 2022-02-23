IL Supreme Court to Lift Local Court Mask Requirement on Monday

The Illinois Supreme Court it is removing requirements for masks in state courts on Monday.

The court published the amended order yesterday afternoon making masks optional for attendance in state courts. The order’s wording defers to local circuits to set their own rules requiring the wearing of masks in accordance with public health guidance at the local level.

According to the order, persons choosing to wear a mask may be directed by a judge to remove their mask if deemed necessary for court purposes such as addressing the court or testifying during proceedings.