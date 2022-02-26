IL Supreme Court Vacates TRO Ruling

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

In exercise of the Supreme Court’s supervisory authority, the court vacated Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow’s temporary restraining order of enforcing the school mask mandate.

However, there is no current rule on file by the Illinois Department of Public Health about requiring masks. The rule was allowed to expire after the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules blocked IDPH’s rule filing last week. According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s appeal, IDPH likely will be filing the emergency rule again now that the TRO has been vacated.

Governor J.B. Pritzker issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling: “I’m gratified that the Supreme Court vacated the lower court’s restraining order, meaning that if a school mask mandate needs to go into effect in the future, we continue to have that authority. I’m also extremely pleased to say that because the CDC has recommended that masks are needed only in areas of high transmission, the State of Illinois will move forward to remove our school mask mandate, effective Monday. We will recommend that all school districts follow CDC guidance and will update our existing guidance in the coming days.”

Thomas DeVore, the southern Illinois attorney bringing the lawsuit against Pritzker and over 140 school districts around the state around the mask mandate, has not yet made comment about the ruling.

Illinois is slated to end its indoor mask mandate on Monday. IDPH announced just over 13,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the state this past week. As of Thursday night, just over 1,100 people were hospitalized due to the virus around the state.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.