IL To See First Shot of Vaccine Given Today

Illinois had the first round of COVID-19 vaccines dropped off to their Strategic National Stockpile yesterday. 43,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine began their distribution around the state. 440 of those doses are expected to go to Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville with 350 does heading to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Memorial Health Systems sent out the following message yesterday:

County health departments will soon provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Memorial Health System’s hospitals to administer to our colleagues. We expect the vaccine to arrive this week, but this is subject to change per direction from local officials. Our healthcare colleagues are a top priority for vaccination. The health system has created a process for prioritizing vaccination based on level of workplace exposure to patients with COVID-19 and infectious materials. As vaccine supplies become available in each county, we will contact colleagues within each prioritized group, or “tier.” Memorial Health System will follow requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and county health departments to determine who should be vaccinated first.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says there is a possibility that the vaccine is going to help bring the virus under control, however, there needs to be a steady course kept so that infection rates stay low during the vaccine’s roll out: “We have been praying for this day and preparing for this day for months and we are working with our local health departments and our hospitals to get the vaccine into the arms of those who need it most as quickly as possible. However, I want to remind people, as you have already heard, that there is only a limited number of doses of the vaccine for right now. So, we will be following the recommendations of the advisory committee on immunization practices on who should be prioritized. In this round, vaccines are prioritized for individuals who are at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 – workers in the healthcare setting and those who are at greatest risk of severe illness, and we all know that to be our loved ones in long-term care facilities.”

Ezike says that patience will be key over the next few months as the ramp up of production of the vaccine will continue. Governor J.B. Pritzker will be at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for the shot of the first dose of the vaccine to be given today at 11AM. Pritzker thanked the truck drivers of the state yesterday who helped with the deployment of the vaccine.

IDPH is encouraging everyone to watch for further information when the vaccine will be rolled out to the public early next year. State health officials have already partnered with Walgreens and CVS to begin determining how that roll out will begin.