IL Unemployment Hits Records For June

More bad news came for Illinois’ economy yesterday. According to preliminary statistics released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in June in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with 6 at record low payrolls. Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of June.

According to the data released yesterday, the Springfield region lost 10,000 jobs compared to this time last year. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.6 percent in June 2020, a record high for the month of June, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.2 percent in June 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. County-wide statistics will be released late next week for the month of June.