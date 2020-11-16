IL Wagered $285 Million In September On Sports

The Illinois Gaming Board shows bettors in the the state wagered $285 million on sports in September. Gamblers can place bets on sporting events at 7 of Illinois’ casinos and one horse racing track. The AP reports that Rivers in Des Plaines, accepted about $105 million in wagers in September, the most of any Illinois casino according to the gaming board.

Sports betting has generated about $3 million in tax revenue for Illinois in its first 3 full months. Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office has suggested it could eventually generate more than $100 million in revenues. The Illinois Gaming Board has yet to release October numbers for the state.

Sports betting in Illinois got off to a shaky start in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. Gamblers were required at first to register for accounts in person at a casino. Pritzker eased that rule, allowing bettors to register online from their phones and start wagering immediately. According to State Officials, more than 92% of Illinois’ September bets were wagered from mobile devices.