IL Worker’s Comp Commission Goes Paperless

Electronic filing is now fully operational for the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. The cloud-based system, called CompFile, allows for filing and processing of court documents completely electronically.

The extensive project, which came to fruition during the tenure of Chairman Michael J. Brennan, was completed while operations were severely restricted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CompFile has slowly been incorporated into the workers’ compensation process since February of last year. CompFile users experienced a drastic decrease in approval times, as CompFile eliminated the necessity for paper settlement contracts to be circulated by mail. The final phase of an almost fully-paperless system came last Tuesday.

It is estimated that the new process will save both time and money in the long run to Illinois taxpayers through the update.