ILGA Cancels Session Days, More Days Likely to Be Nixed Due to Covid Uptick

By Benjamin Cox on December 30, 2021 at 10:30am

The Illinois General Assembly is canceling session days ahead of their return to session on Wednesday.

WAND-TV reports that session days on Tuesday, January 4th and Thursday, January 6th session days are canceled.

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon also said the following session week, Jan. 11 -13, is likely to be canceled.

House Speaker Welch noted in his statement about the cancellation the state’s 130% increase in Covid cases and 50% increase in hospitalizations.

Senate President Harmon says that both he and Welch are continuing to monitor the situation in efforts to protect lawmakers and their staff.