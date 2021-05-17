ILGA Mulling Extending Reach of Firearm Restraining Order Act

The Illinois House passed a bill on Wednesday that would expand the scope of the Firearm Restraining Order Act.

House Bill 1092 would expand the list of family members who can file a restraining order to remove an individual’s guns and prevent them from purchasing or borrowing guns if it is determined that the individual would pose a threat to themself or others if they were in possession of a firearm. The expansion would include former spouses and people who have or allegedly have a child with the subject of the restraining order. The expansion would also include ammunition and gun parts that could be assembled into a gun.

While the current law requires the restraining order be filed in the county where the subject of the order lives, H.B. 1092 would also add the option of filing the order in any county where an incident occurs involving the subject of the order.

The bill passed on a party line vote of 69-43, and now heads to the Illinois Senate.