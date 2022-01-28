ILGA Returns to Session Next Week, Pritzker to Deliver State of the State In Person on Weds.

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced yesterday that the Illinois House would be returning to session next week.

In a statement released yesterday, Welch says that with Covid-19 on the decline once again that the session would be conducted in a cautious and vigilant manner. Welch urged his colleagues to take care of the SHIELD testing available to all workers at the Capitol complex.

Session has been scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday next week, with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s State of the State Budget address to be given at the Capitol on Wednesday in person, according to the governor’s own announcement yesterday.

The chamber will have capacity limits and the gallery at the Capitol will be closed to the public for the speech. Guidelines for the media will be released in the coming days.