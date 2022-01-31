ILGA Returns to Session Tomorrow, Pritzker To Allegedly Propose Tax Breaks in State of the State on Weds.

Governor J.B. Pritzker will give his annual budget and State of the State address this week.

The address will be held in person at Noon on Wednesday at the Capitol. Pritzker says he’s got some surprises in store in the address: “I’m excited about [it]. I don’t want to give any previews. You’ll certainly hear about it in the 24 hours or so before the speech, and then, of course, a few surprises in the speech. We want to make sure and keep that for [this] week.”

Deputy Governor Andy Manar told the State Journal Register that Pritzker will unveil what’s being called the “Illinois Family Relief Plan.” The plan has three main parts — eliminate the 1% sales tax on groceries, freeze gasoline taxes, and offer a rebate on property taxes for homeowners. There is no plan to extend any relief to renters. Manar did not comment further on Pritzker’s proposed spending plans.

Illinois lawmakers head back to Springfield tomorrow after sessions have been cancelled for most of the month of January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lawmakers traveling into Springfield will likely have to deal with a projected winter storm that is expected to begin in earnest Tuesday night.

Ben Cox provided additional reporting on this story.