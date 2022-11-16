ILGOP Selects New General Assembly Leadership

McCombie (left) and Curran (right) will take over their new roles in the ILGA on Jan. 11.

Illinois General Assembly Republicans selected new leadership yesterday. One of the selections sets a bit of history.

Illinois Senate Republicans unanimously selected 41st District Senator John Curran of Woodridge yesterday. Curran has been in office since 2017 when he was appointed to replace Senate Minority leader Christine Radogno. Curran will replace Senator Dan McConchie of Hawthorne Woods. Curran becomes the fourth different GOP leader in the Illinois Senate in the last 6 years.

The Illinois House Republican caucus set a bit of history as they selected 71st District Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the House Minority Leader. McCombie will be the first woman to serve as House Minority Leader and the second woman to ever be in legislative leadership in Illinois, following Radogno. McCombie replaces Representative Jim Durkin who announced after last week’s General Election his intentions not to seek a new term as House leader.

Democrats have never elected a female to legislative leadership in the state.

Inauguration for the upcoming 103rd Illinois General Assembly will take place on January 11th.