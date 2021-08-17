ILGOP Wants Democrat Remap Thrown Out After Census Release

A view of the current Illinois House Districts that were passed in May.

Illinois Republicans say that census numbers prove they were right about the state’s re-map.

Illinois Republican Chairman Don Tracy says that the Democratic-drawn map is in violation of federal law and provisions in the Illinois State Constitution.

State Democrats drew a new map during the Spring legislative session on the basis of 2019 American Community Surveys statistics rather than the 2020 decennial census information, which was released this past Thursday.

According to analysis done by the GOP, the Democrats proposed House districts have a population range of 29.88%, which is three times the allowable limit allowed by federal law made by the U.S. Supreme Court in equal representation rulings in 1975 and 2016.

Republican leaders have asked the federal court to declare the remap signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker on June 30th as void so that a bi-partisan Legislative Redistricting Commission can redraw the map.