Ill State Fair Flash Sale

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2026 at 11:32am

A 24 hour flash sale is planned for the Illinois State Fair one week from today.

The flash sale will run from 12 midnight on May 5th to 11:59 that night.

Fairgoers can purchase adult admission books for $30, a $15 savings off the regular price.

The flash sale is part of the fair’s 100 days out celebration.

Admission books can be bought online at StateFair.Illinois.gov and there is a limit of 10 per transaction.

People can also buy the books in person at the Emmerson Building from 8 to 4 next Tuesday.