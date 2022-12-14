Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator

By Benjamin Cox on December 14, 2022 at 9:26am

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator.

Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere.

Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11 years as Illini Hospital’s Assistant Administrator. Jones has 22 years’ experience in healthcare as a bedside nurse and in management, all within the Blessing Health System.

Jones, who lives in Pleasant Hill, said in a press release she’s excited to lead the Illini team into healthcare’s future.