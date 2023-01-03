Illini Hospital To Get Drive-Thru Clinic in Late 2023

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield is going to be getting a new drive-thru clinic in the new year.

WGEM reports that the Xpress Clinic in the square will be closing and moving to the site of the old annex building behind the hospital on Franklin Street. That’s where the new clinic will be built after it’s demolished and built up. The clinic will be similar to Blessing Hospital’s drive-thru clinic in Quincy.

Administrative nursing director Susan Chenoweth told WGEM that bids are out right now and hope to hire contractors in February. She said the clinic is set to open sometime in the fall or winter of 2023.