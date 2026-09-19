Illinois Answers Project: Inside Illinois Jails

By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2026 at 7:51pm

A new analysis by the Illinois Answers Project is examining inspections and unusual incidents at county jails across Illinois, including four jails serving the local area.

You can read the full article and access the database of county jails at this link.

The Morgan County Jail in Jacksonville, which has a capacity of 65, failed eight of nine Illinois Department of Corrections inspections between 2017 and 2025. Morgan County services inmates from Scott and Cass County because those two counties do not have jails.

The jail was cited for supervision violations in six of those failed inspections.

The Illinois Answers Project also reports 67 extraordinary or unusual incidents at the Morgan County Jail between 2019 and 2025. That includes 22 reports involving the use of restraints, two assaults on staff, two fights among detainees, two escapes and one suicide attempt.

One person died in custody at the Morgan County Jail during that period.

Greene County’s jail in Carrollton, with a capacity of 21, failed all nine IDOC inspections conducted between 2017 and 2025. Greene County services inmates from Scott and Calhoun counties because those counties do not have jails.

The most frequently cited issue was personnel, appearing in all nine failed inspections.

Greene County reported two extraordinary or unusual incidents between 2019 and 2025, including one suicide attempt. No deaths in custody were identified.

In Schuyler County, the 21-bed jail in Rushville failed five of nine inspections. The county reported 30 extraordinary or unusual incidents, including six hospitalizations and four serious injuries. No deaths in custody were identified. Schuyler also services Cass County

And the Menard County Jail in Petersburg failed seven of nine inspections. Seven extraordinary or unusual incidents were reported, including five involving restraints and two assaults on staff.

No deaths in custody were identified in Menard County. Cass County also sends inmates to Menard County as does overflow from Sangamon.

The data comes from the Illinois Answers Project’s analysis of Illinois Department of Corrections inspection records and state oversight data.