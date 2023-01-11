Illinois College Adds New Communications Major

Illinois College is adding a new major.

The school announced yesterday afternoon it’s adding an organizational and strategic communication major. The college says the new, interdisciplinary major takes the traditional communication discipline and focuses it on the workplace. Students will be required to take courses in marketing as well as English and/or art to hone writing or graphic design skills.

The college says the major is meant to prepare students for careers in employee relations, public relations, human resources, recruiting, political communication, sales, customer service, social media management, training and development, and project management.

Additionally, members of the college faculty say the major is being designed to graduate students in four years with the possibility of a double major in marketing.

More information about the major can be found by visiting ic.edu/organizational-and-strategic-communication.