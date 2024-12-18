Illinois College Adds Two Majors To Business Program

Illinois College officials have announced the expansion of its business program.

Two new majors will be added in the Fall 2025, bringing the total number of business programs to 12.

Digital marketing and financial planning will be added in order to accommodate for innovation and rapidly growing markets for jobs in both fields. According to multiple sources, the job market for both fields is expected to grow between 10-17% over the next decade.

Both programs will have both in-person and online components.

Illinois College is accepting applications for freshmen and transfer students now. More information and the application can be found by visiting ic.edu/apply or call 217-245-3000.