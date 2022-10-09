Illinois College Announces Expansion of Financial Aid with Advantage Plus Scholarships

Illinois College announced a special financial aid scholarship program on Wednesday to help make college more affordable for students during their 4-year stay.

The Illinois College Advantage Plus offers a guarantee of value and affordability by pledging that all first-year students will receive a minimum of $20,000 in scholarships, which they will keep for all four years.

Additionally, first-year students who are Illinois residents and who have a 3.0 GPA will have 100% of their financial need met. This is in addition to IC’s long-standing guarantee that all students will graduate in four years or the College will cover the cost of their remaining courses, known as the Finish in 4 Pledge; and textbooks are included in upfront tuition to avoid the hidden costs families face at other universities and higher education institutions.



To learn more about IC Advantage Plus, visit ic.edu/AdvantagePlus or contact the Office of Admission via email at admissions@ic.edu or call 217.245.3030.