Illinois College Announces New Director to Nursing Program

By Benjamin Cox on March 30, 2023 at 8:46am

Illinois College has announced a new director to their Nursing program.

Dr. Angela Bentley will take over as head of the program from Angela Pierson after more than 7 years in directing nursing programs for both Illinois College and MacMurray College.

Bentley is a board certified cardiac vascular nurse and emeritus certified critical care nurse as well as a certified nurse educator. Bentley has spent the last 5 ½ years as an assistant professor of nursing at Milikin University in Decatur.

Bentley also has prior teaching experience at the St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield.

Prior to Bentley’s teaching career she worked 21 years as a CNS at St. John’s Hospital in cardiovascular critical care and over 7 years with Memorial Health in Springfield.

Bentley comes into the program during a major expansion. Illinois College announced the addition of a four-year clinical nursing degree program in April 2020. The program has quickly grown to enroll more than 100 nursing majors and pre-nursing students, and is expected to continue to expand.

More information about Illinois College’s nursing program can be found at ic.edu/nursing.