Illinois College Announces Next Steps For Iowa Wesleyan Transfer Agreement

Illinois College has formally announced their help for students of the closing private university yesterday.

Illinois College officials say they are currently working with the Higher Learning Commission to develop a teach-out partnership for Iowa Wesleyan University students who will be displaced by that school’s permanent closure at the end of May.

The teach-out agreement will maximize the credits they can transfer and make the transition so Iowa Wesleyan students can still graduate on time. Additionally, special scholarships are going to be offered by Illinois College to support Iowa Wesleyan students financially for their duration at I.C.

Illinois College will be in attendance at the college fair being held on the Iowa Wesleyan University campus in Mt. Pleasant on April 10th. IC admissions counselors will be available to answer any questions Iowa Wesleyan students have and provide information about campus and academic life at IC, scholarships and financial aid, the transfer process, and more.

IC Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Evan Wilson said in a press release that Iowa Wesleyan students will have access to one-on-one counseling to customize a plan for finishing their degree at IC.

Iowa Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees announced its closure on March 28th after a series of financial hardships.

More information is available at ic.edu/IowaWesleyan.