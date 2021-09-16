Illinois College Announces Second Consecutive Year of Record Enrollment

Illinois College has once again reached record enrollment.

According to a press release, currently, 1107 students are enrolled on campus and online at Illinois College. This is the second year in a row the college has enrolled more than 1,100 students, marking it as one of the largest student bodies since the college’s founding.

Record enrollment in recent years and the continued growth of Illinois College Online , which currently offers 8 degree programs fully online, have contributed to the increase according to the release. The college has also welcomed more international students this Fall — the most in the last 5 years. Ten countries are represented on campus: Canada, Columbia, The Bahamas, Northern Ireland, Italy, Germany, Nepal, Myanmar, Spain and Taiwan.

Illinois College’s current demographics include a more diverse group of first-year students. One third of the incoming class of 2025 are from racial or ethnic backgrounds that are typically underrepresented in colleges and universities.

Illinois College was recently named among the best colleges nationwide in the 2021-2022 rankings and continues to be recognized in rankings for social mobility. U.S. News & World Report ranked IC #22 nationally for social mobility — a college’s ability to help students, especially those who are disadvantaged, improve their social and economic status — up from #34 in 2020.

Growing enrollment to 1,200 students by 2022 is currently one of the college’s goals for strategic growth and sustainability.