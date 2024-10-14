Illinois College Awarded FirstGen Forward Grant

Illinois College has been awarded a grant to help first generation college students realize their goals of becoming a college graduate.

The college announced yesterday that it has been awarded a grant for the 2024 First-Generation College Celebration initiative. The grant is provided by the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and FirstGen Forward.

The college’s announcement did not specify how many students it will help with the grant money, only that it will further assist with the college’s upward mobility goals by continuing to foster an inclusive and supportive learning environment.