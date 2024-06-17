Illinois College exchange student plans for future in U.S. politics

An exchange student at Illinois College is pushing to pursue his goal of becoming a U.S. politician.

Oliver Hagen, from Flensburg, Germany, is a double major in Political Science and History at IC. After 10th grade, Hagen decided to take an apprenticeship, a common practice in Germany, at a bank. But after eight years, Hagen decided to pursue his dream goal of working in politics in the U.S.

The 27-year-old lays out his plans to get into the U.S. political system.

“So first I learned that I need an American degree, and I want to have one,” Hagen said. “When I finish in Germany, then I will look for grad schools in the U.S. in a few months or years, maybe I need to collect some money, I don’t know. And then I will look for further options, maybe a bigger school in a bigger city nearby a spot where it is possible to work, or where I can have a foot in the door, or somewhere I do know people who knows people.

Hagen took classes this past semester at Illinois College and will take another semester of classes in the fall before returning home to complete his schooling in Germany. Once finished, Hagen plans to come back to the U.S. and find work in politics.

Hagen is attempting to start up a club at Illinois College called the College Republicans of IC. If you have any interest in joining the club, please contact Hagen at 217-607-1530 or by email at hagen.oliver@ic.edu.