Illinois College Expands Engineering Program

Illinois College has announced a major expansion of its engineering program.

The newest major will allow students be prepared to pass the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam to begin their state licensure. The College is seeking accreditation through the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). The multi-step ABET application process is anticipated to be completed by 2026. Students at I.C. can choose coursework in environmental or biomedical engineering.

The new major will make it possible for students interested in pursuing an engineering degree to finish their degree at IC. Previously, engineering students followed the college’s Pathways to Engineering program and finished their degree at a second institution — an option that will still be available.

Vice President of External Relations for Illinois College, Stephanie Chipman, said in a press release that engineering is the school’s second most popular area of interest for students: “Adding the engineering major while continuing the College’s partnerships with 3:2 programs will continue to strengthen enrollment and provide our students with the tools they need for successful, 21st-century careers.”

The addition of the new major has been made possible with the fundraising-powered renovation of Crispin Hall. The planned revitalization of the building is returning it to its history as a science building by adding state-of-the-art learning spaces and technology, making it a home for the engineering program and other STEM majors, including computer science and physics.

