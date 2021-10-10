Illinois College Fine Arts Series Kicks Off Tomorrow with the IC Drumline

The Illinois College Fine Arts Series kicks off tomorrow afternoon. The Illinois College Drumline directed by Tyler Carpenter will perform in front of Rammelkamp Chapel at 3PM.

The drumline is in its second year of existence, and they regularly perform at sporting events, campus celebrations, and other community events.

Fine Arts Series Board Chair Garrett Allman says this is a family oriented event where the band will perform a high energy set of music, and then during and after the performance children will be invited to perform on instruments with the drum line members. In the event of bad weather, this program will be held under the tent in front of Tanner Hall.

The next fine art series concert will be on November 20th with the Music Wall Duo. The Engelbach-Hart Music Festival featuring pianist George Winston on October 23rd has been canceled. For more information about the fine arts series visit ic.edu/fas.

Adult season tickets are available for $70, and adult tickets to individual concerts are available for $15 per concert. Students of all ages and children are admitted free of charge. For more information, to purchase a Season or Single Event ticket, or to make a donation, please contact Jennifer Phebus at 217-245-3192 or email jennifer.phebus@ic.edu.