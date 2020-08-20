Illinois College Named Among Princeton Review’s Best Colleges In Midwest 2021

Illinois College has been named one of the Princeton Review‘s Best Colleges in the Midwest for 2021. The website feature salutes a total of 655 colleges that The Princeton Review recommends over five regions. IC was ranked among 158 best colleges in the Midwest across 12 states. The schools in each region are listed in alphabetical order by school name and not ranked.

The Princeton Review editors made their selections based on data the company collected from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, as well as its staff visits to schools over the years, and the perspectives of college counselors and advisers whose opinions the company solicits.

Illinois College currently lists an enrollment of 959 and is a private, liberal arts college, affiliated with the United Church of Christ and the Presbyterian Church. Established in 1829 by one of the Yale Bands to the Midwest, it is considered to be the second college founded in the state but the first to grant a degree in 1835.