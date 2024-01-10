Illinois College Offering R.A.D. Self-Defense Courses for Women

Illinois College will offer the Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) System self-defense course to women in Jacksonville and the surrounding communities beginning January 31st.

The self-defense training course focuses on teaching women simple techniques to improve personal safety. The course covers awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance with an emphasis on the basics of hands-on defense training.

The training will be offered from 6-9 p.m. January 31, February 7, 14, and 21 at Illinois College. You must pre-register by calling 217-245-3254. The course is designed for women and is suitable for all ages and abilities. The training, which is not for credit, has a $20 enrollment fee (discounts for groups of 3 or more) payable at the first session, and $10 is refunded upon completion of the course. The class will not run with fewer than 10 women registered by the deadline.