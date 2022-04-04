Illinois College Offering Transfer Help For Lincoln College Students

Illinois College is stepping up again to help students who may be displaced by another college’s closure.

Illinois College announced on Friday a special articulation agreement for students are looking for a new academic home due to Lincoln College’s announced closure coming in May.

Illinois College says its offering automatic acceptance for students in good academic and social standing from Lincoln College. There will also be special scholarships put in place for Lincoln College transfers as well as one-on-one counseling offered for students looking to transfer. IC says it’s committed to transferring the maximum number of credits for students as possible.

The articulation agreement is still pending formal approval by the Higher Learning Commission. Lincoln College students with questions are urged to contact IC Transfer Coordinator Rick Bystry at 217-245-3029 for more information.