By Gary Scott on February 28, 2023 at 6:29am

Illinois College’s record setting season will continue this weekend near Chicago.

The Blueboys will play Wheaton College near Chicago. IC is 25-2, and Wheaton is 22-4.

The Blueboys will make the 3 and a half hour trip north Friday for a 6:45 game. The winner plays Saturday.

The winner gets either Carleton College or St Norbert’s. That game will be played at Carleton.

Other games of note for teams familiar with IC include Fontbonne at Wisconsin Oshkosk, and Coe College at Washing U.