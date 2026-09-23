Illinois College Rates High

By Gary Scott on September 23, 2026 at 10:55am

Illinois College has earned national recognition in the latest US News and World Report Best Colleges.

The magazine ranked IC number one for best value among the Midwest school.s

Illinois College was also ranked number 1 for undergraduate teaching in Illinois, number 4 for top colleges and number 5 for social mobility.

IC officials says the top ranking for best value is significant because they claim the college Graduate Ready program is working.

The school makes an effort to get students to graduate in 4 years and is part of the advantage plus program.