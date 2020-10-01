Illinois College Reports Minimal COVID Cases

Illinois College has created a dashboard for the public to monitor COVID-19 cases. In email communication yesterday evening, President Dr. Barbara Farley says the college has not experienced an outbreak at the school since returning to session in August.

According to the dashboard, the college has had 6 total cases, with 3 cases currently active as of Friday, September 25th.

Farley says that one of the precautions this year that’s been taken was the college renting the Jacksonville Super 8 motel as campus housing in response to the record enrollment this year and to help reduce the density of students in the college’s current dormitories.

Farley says that Executive Director of Residential Life and Campus Safety Denny Schumacher had a request from one student for an exterminator at the motel. According to Farley, the exterminator visited the room and found no evidence of an issue. Farley says that students have been displaced due to any problems with housing or COVID-19 so far this year.

Farley says that the college is continuing to work closely with local health authorities to take precautions and protect the campus and the community of Jacksonville.