Illinois College to Hold Yard Sale Next Week

Illinois College is getting ready to make a little more space around campus. IC officials announced today the school will be holding a campus yard sale next week.

Kirsten Henderson, Director of Campus Events at Illinois College says the yard sale is something the school has done in years past, and school leadership thought it was time to purge unused items once again.

Henderson says next week’s yard sale is open to the community and will feature an array of items. “We are going to be selling off some old furniture pieces, and just some miscellaneous pieces from around campus that are in good condition but haven’t been used in the last few years or so.

It’s anything between desks and office furniture, to rugs, sporting equipment, classroom furniture, things of that sort, and larger items like shelving units and things like that. So if anyone is interested and needing some extra furniture for their offices or homes they should come on by.”

Henderson says they’ve tried to make the sale easy to find as well. “This is going to be held in our athletic facility the Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center. People can go in the main doors and down the concourse and then make their way to King Field House on the lower level.

There’s going to be some major big items for very small prices so if they want to come on in, we’re welcoming anyone. And just for notice we are doing cash and check only.”

The Illinois College yard sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday next week, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday in the King Fieldhouse at the Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center located on Edgehill Road.