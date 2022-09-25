Illinois College Tops 1,000 For Enrollment for Fourth Straight Year

Illinois College’s enrollment remains at a near record for the fourth straight year in a row.

Illinois College administration announced on Friday that the college has 1,030 students enrolled for the Fall semester on campus and online. It makes for the fourth straight year that I.C. has been at or above the 1,000 mark.

The 2022 Fall Semester brings the largest ever cohort of international students to campus representing 16 countries from around the world. Enrollment includes 266 first-year students from 20 different states and 55 transfer students, with 18 transfers from nearby Lincoln College, which closed this year. The average GPA of incoming students was 3.61.

Illinois College administration credits expanded academic program offerings both on campus and online for the 21% increase in student population over the last 4 years.

The announcement of Fall enrollment comes on the heels of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation naming the school the Harold Cox Industry of the Year.