Illinois College Working On Teach-Out Agreement For Displaced Iowa Wesleyan Students

Illinois College is currently working on a program for displaced students from Iowa Wesleyan University.

In communications with Illinois College yesterday, the school says they are currently working on details and a transfer program for the students of Iowa Wesleyan wishing to transfer to I.C.

On Tuesday, Iowa Wesleyan announced that the university’s board of trustees unanimously voted to close the university at the end of the current academic year on May 31st. In a press release, Iowa Wesleyan said the decision was based on a combination of financial problems including the rejection of a proposal for federal Covid funding by Governor Kim Reynolds.

The 181-year old private university is based in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. The college has already reached a teach-out agreement with Culver-Stockton College in Illinois. The campus will become the responsibility of the U.S. Department of Agriculture at closure.

Illinois College’s teach-out agreement is expected to be announced in the coming days.