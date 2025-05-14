Illinois Filling Potholes

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2025 at 11:08am

Illinois state transportation workers have begun the lengthy and onerous task of filling potholes on Illinois highways.

Illinois spent $19-million last year to fill the holes on the interstate system, and other highways.

Paul Wappel of the state transportation department says you can expect more of the same this year.

He says crews on on the road now, working through the summer heat.

Wappel says the crews will be working through the summer.

He says motorists should be alert, and slow down. Scott’s Law is designed to help protect law enforcement officers, and highway workers and contractors who work along the roads.

Wappel says anyone who sees a dangerous pothole that needs attention can contact the state transportation department at idot.illinois.gov.