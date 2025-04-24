Illinois Has a Measles Case

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2025 at 5:56am

Illinois has its first measles case of 2025.

Illinois department of public health officials says the case involves an adult in far southern Illinois. It was confirmed through laboratory testing April 23rd.

The IDPH says this is the only case the department is aware of, and officials do not consider it an outbreak at this time.

They say the risk of community transmission for the general public in Illinois remains low.

The clinic in southern Illinois where the patient sought treatment is working to identify any possible exposed patients and check immune status of those individuals.

All exposed healthcare staff were wearing masks and are considered immune.

Illinois has had no other reported cases of measles since an outbreak early last year in Chicago. Those cases number 67.

