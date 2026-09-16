Illinois hits record for severe weather

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2026 at 10:27am

Illinois has shattered its annual record for tornadoes, with 212 reported across the state so far this year, according to the Illinois State Climatoligist’s office.

The previous record was 142 tornadoes, set in 2024.

The National Weather Service office in Lincoln says 102 of this year’s tornadoes occurred within its 35-county coverage area, which includes Morgan, Cass, Sangamon, Scott and Schuyler counties.

The Illinois State Climatologist says the state has experienced multiple tornado outbreaks this year, including 80 tornadoes in June alone.

The five National Weather Service offices serving Illinois have issued more than 1,300 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings through September first — roughly one warning every four-and-a-half hours.

Illinois also set a new state hail record in March, when a hailstone near Kankakee measured 6.6 inches and weighed 1.2 pounds.

The State Climatologist says storm environments favorable for tornadoes and large hail have increased in Illinois in recent decades, although the precise role of climate change remains uncertain.