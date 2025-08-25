Illinois in danger of losing federal funds after Trump executive order on “no cash bail” jurisdictions

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today that would potentially strip “no cash bail jurisdictions” of federal funding.

The full order can be read at this link. Illinois officially eliminated its cash bail system on September 18, 2023, as part of the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA), a component of the SAFE-T Act. The state Supreme Court later upheld the law as constitutional after several downstate state’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the law.

According to Section 2 of President Trump’s executive order:

Consequences for Cashless Bail Jurisdictions. (a) Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Attorney General shall submit to the President, through the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, a list of States and local jurisdictions that have, in the Attorney General’s opinion, substantially eliminated cash bail as a potential condition of pretrial release from custody for crimes that pose a clear threat to public safety and order, including offenses involving violent, sexual, or indecent acts, or burglary, looting, or vandalism. The Attorney General shall update this list as necessary. (b) The head of each executive department and agency, in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, shall identify Federal funds, including grants and contracts, currently provided to cashless bail jurisdictions identified pursuant to subsection (a) of this section that may be suspended or terminated, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law. The new executive order is likely going to be challenged to the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr., State Senator Robert Peters, and State Representative Justin Slaughter held a press conference in Chicago this afternoon criticizing the executive order.