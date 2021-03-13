Illinois Launches Vaccine Appointment Call Center

The State of Illinois has launched a vaccine call center in an effort to assist with COVID vaccine appointments.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the launch of the Vaccine Appointment Call Center to assist people who do not have access to or who have difficulty navigating online services in making appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the announcement, the call center will be critical in bridging the digital divide and ensuring the vaccine reaches all communities in the state, as Illinois begins to receive significantly more vaccine from the federal government and appointments become more widely available.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says IDPH wants to make sure the most vulnerable populations, such as seniors and individuals in heavily impacted communities who may not have access to online services, are able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the call center is open seven days a week from 6 am to midnight. There are approximately 500 agents answering calls with the ability to expand during peak periods. The call center has English and Spanish-speaking call agents with the availability for translation into other languages. The call center also has TTY call capability.

Officials say call agents will help individuals who do have access to online services navigate the various registration sites. However, if the individual does not have access to online services or is unable to navigate the site, the agent will make an appointment on their behalf.

Individuals will need to provide the agent with their name, address, email (if available), mobile phone number, date of birth, and eligibility.

The agent WILL NOT ask for any financial information and the call center WILL NOT share information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

During heavy calling periods, callers could experience wait times before speaking with a call agent. In the coming week, the call center will offer the option for callers to leave a message and be called back when an agent is available.

The toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center phone number is 833-621-1284 and can take TTY calls. For general questions about COVID-19 and Illinois’ guidance, call 800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov.