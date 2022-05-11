Illinois Residents To Get Portion of Cathode Ray Tube $43M Settlement

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced yesterday that Illinois consumers will soon receive payments as part of a $43 million settlement with manufacturers of cathode ray tubes.

The payments are part of settlements Raoul’s office has reached with international electronics companies Hitachi, LG, Philips, Samsung, Toshiba and Panasonic to resolve a 2012 lawsuit that alleged a conspiracy to illegally fix the prices of CRTs in televisions and monitors. The price-fixing conspiracy increased the costs of products containing CRTs, causing Illinois consumers to pay significantly more than they would have if prices had been set through normal competition.

Illinois consumers and businesses submitted approximately 8,000 valid claims for more than 1 million CRT monitors and televisions purchased during the relevant period in 2018. Claimants can expect to recover approximately $14 per CRT television and $42 per CRT monitor. Every claimant will recover a minimum of $20.

Settlement checks will be mailed during the third quarter of 2022. Raoul urges individuals and businesses that receive checks to cash them promptly, as the checks will expire 90 days after issuance.

Additional information related to the settlement can be found at www.illinoiscrtsettlement.com.