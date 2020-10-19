Illinois State Police District 20 Investigate 3 Crashes Over the Weekend

Illinois State Police District 20 has released information concerning two semi-tractor trailer crashes and a single vehicle accident that occurred over the weekend.

The first occurred at 9:37 in the morning Friday on Illinois Route 107 just south of Mt. Sterling in Brown County. 54 year old Scott A Moran of Quincy was traveling northbound in a 2014 Mack Semi Tractor Trailer, and according to reports, left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and overturned. Moran refused medical attention at the scene and was later cited for improper lane usage.

A Hannibal, Missouri man was injured in a single vehicle accident outside of Barry on Friday morning. According to the Illinois State Police District 20 crash report, 49 year old Delmar E. Whittaker of Hannibal was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 at mile post 24.5 outside of Barry at approximately 8:30AM Friday in a 2009 white Chevy 2500 truck when it left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The truck hit a guardrail end with the passenger side and traveled back across the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the center median. Whittaker was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later cited for improper lane usage.

The third crash occurred at 4:20 in the morning Sunday on Interstate 72 in western Pike County. The crash involved a freight liner truck that while taking a turn, over-corrected and overturned to its passenger side off the road. According to Quincy’s KHQA, two unnamed occupants of the vehicle, the driver from Victorville, California and a passenger from Palm Bay, Florida were taken from the scene by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. No further information has been made available on this particular accident at this time.