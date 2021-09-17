Illinois Unemployment Rate Slowly Continuing to Improve

Illinois’ jobless rate has slowly crept down despite the total number of jobs that are open remaining the same.

The state added just under 2,500 jobs in August. The statewide unemployment rate currently sits at 7%, slightly down from last month. Morgan County and the remainder of the listening area remained well under the state and national unemployment rates, hovering around 5%.

IDES’ statistics say the Leisure and Hospitality industry continues to rebound, adding 5,800 jobs last month. Manufacturing and Government sectors also saw high gains last month.

The state’s unemployment rate was up 1.8 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for August, which was 5.2%.

This report may look much different next month after federal pandemic unemployment benefits ended the first week of this month.