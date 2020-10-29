Illinois Waterway Officially Reopens Today

The Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers announced today that construction is complete and the the Illinois Waterway locks have reopened to navigation after a series of extended, consolidated closures.

Construction completed today at Dresden Island, Starved Rock, and Marseilles locks; the Illinois Waterway lock and dam system is open for navigation. LaGrange Lock & Dam reopened on October 13th.

The Illinois River Waterway provides connection from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River, which includes 8 locks which were overdue for significant repairs, according to the Army Corps. After doing small closures last year, the extended closure of the waterway took place this summer to allow for construction and for less interruption to commercial use of the waterway.