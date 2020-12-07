ILMO Committed To Jacksonville

ILMO praises the city it was founded in over 100 years ago as it continues to expand its future.

ILMO is a single-source provider of medical, industrial, and laboratory gas components that was founded in Jacksonville as Illinois Tire & Vulcanizing in 1913 by the Floreth family. Since their founding, the company has expanded to 8 other locations, but their headquarters still remains in Jacksonville and is still family-owned.

Liz Standly, ILMO’s Branch Service Coordinator told The Source that the company has re-evaluated their commitment to stay in Jacksonville over the years, but finds that the city has many things to offer their company.

Standley said that one of the main benefits is Jacksonville’s access to the highway for delivery purposes, the affordability of real estate in good locations, and the ability to find workers without struggle. ILMO is currently working to continue expanding its welding supply distribution by promotion of quality welding education opportunities across the region. Standley says the company is currently working to partner with its welding vendors to promote education opportunities throughout the company’s footprint as a drive for trade certifications increase.

Other services ILMO provides include its focus on welding equipment which it sells, services, and supplies. ILMO employs 100 people across its locations in central and southern Illinois along with portions of Northeastern Missouri.

Ali Pyle helped with this report.